Gujarat MLAs get a hike of 65%, salaries jump to Rs 1.16 lakh

The Gujarat Assembly passed a bill on Wednesday to increase the MLA’s monthly salaries by Rs 45,000. The salaries of the MLAs will hike to Rs 1.16 lakh from Rs 70,727, while those of the ministers, assembly speaker, deputy speaker and leader of opposition will go up to Rs 1.32 lakh from Rs 86,000. The revised salaries will come into effect from February 2018, with a disbursal of Rs 6 crore in arrears.

The bill was introduced by Pradipsinh Jadeja, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, and passed unanimously after a short discussion.

“The salaries and allowances of all MLAs was last revised way back in 2005. It is hence proposed to pay MLAs salary per month at the rate of minimum basic pay payable to the deputy secretary of the state government,” stated Jadeja in the statement of objects and reason.

Speaking about the same, Deputy leader of the opposition Sailesh Parmar said, “We are the lawmakers who used to earn less than government officers who implement the laws. The raise was the need of the hour.”

Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Congress MLA Niranjan Patel also supported the bill, saying costs have increased.

The Gujarat assembly has 182 elected members with the most recent state election happened in December 2017.