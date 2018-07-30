Hack-attack! Aadhaar hackers break into TRAI chief RS Sharma's bank account and deposit ₹ 1

Hackers claimed to have gained access to TRAI chief RS Sharma’s bank account and deposited one rupee. The motive? Reports mention that the hackers wished to highlight the possibility of Aadhaar numbers being misused. This development comes two days after Sharma challenged netizens to prove how possessing his Aadhaar number could harm him.

My Aadhaar number is 7621 7768 2740

Now I give this challenge to you: Show me one concrete example where you can do any harm to me! — RS Sharma (@rssharma3) July 28, 2018

On July 29, hackers noted that about 14 private details of the TRAI chairman were leaked. The hackers list includes Elliot Alderson, a French security researcher who is a vocal critic of Aadhaar and UIDAI. Others were the white hat hackers like Pushpendra Singh, Kanishk Sajnani, Anivar Arvind and Karan Saini. The hackers warned that Sharma’s mobile numbers, address, PAN card details, date of birth, voter ID number, phone model, frequent flyer IDs could be identified.

The hackers claimed they gained his bank account numbers and IFSC code from five banks. Some of the hacks transferred Re 1 to one of Sharma’s accounts via AEPS. Besides that Times of India reports that the hackers got Sharma’s demat details, payment history to a right wing website using his SBI cards, and the use of his Aadhaar card to sell organic materials. Prior to this, Alderson had advised Sharma to change his Gmail password.

Press Statement: UIDAI strongly dismissed the claims made by certain elements on Twitter and a section of Media that they have fetched personal details of Shri Ram Sewak Sharma who is a public servant using his Aadhaar number. 1/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 29, 2018

UIDAI condemns such malicious attempts by few individuals to malign the world’s largest unique identity project - Aadhaar.

UIDAI said that Aadhaar has built the digital trust among people at large and these devious elements are trying to spread misinformation. 2/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 29, 2018

Aadhaar database is totally safe and has proven its security robustness over last eight years.

UIDAI emphatically stated that any information published on Twitter about the said individual Shri RS Sharma was not fetched from Aadhaar database or UIDAI’s servers. 3/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 29, 2018

In fact, this so called “hacked” info (about Sh. Sharma’s personal details such as his add., dob, photo, mob no., email etc.) was already available in public domain... 4/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 29, 2018

...as he being a public servant for decades and was easily available on Google & various other sites by a simple search without Aadhaar number. 5/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 29, 2018

Certain so-called hackers while responding to a challenge thrown by Shri Sharma to attempt to really ‘harm him by using his Aadhaar’, have claimed to have found his mob no., PAN & other details such as alt. mob no., DoB, email, photo, frequent flight details, etc, through Aadhaar — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 29, 2018

They clubbed all these inputs and claimed that they have managed to breach Aadhaar database and got his personal details, which is completely false. 11/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 29, 2018

People are cautioned not to believe any such fake news about Aadhaar. In today’s digital world through various search engines such as Google, personal data can be picked from different sources without Aadhaar and a profile can be made. 12/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 29, 2018

Pls share the details with us and we shall help. Share them as private message only. NEVER share your Aadhaar number publicly. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 21, 2017

UIDAI earlier said that the details leaked by the hackers could be obtained by Googling him as he works in the public services. In what can be called an irony, UIDAI had in 2017, tweeted not to share one’s Aadhaar number publicly, but the TRAI chairman did just that.