Hack-attack! Aadhaar hackers break into TRAI chief RS Sharma's bank account and deposit ₹ 1

First published: July 30, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Updated: July 30, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Hackers claimed to have gained access to TRAI chief RS Sharma’s bank account and deposited one rupee. The motive? Reports mention that the hackers wished to highlight the possibility of Aadhaar numbers being misused. This development comes two days after Sharma challenged netizens to prove how possessing his Aadhaar number could harm him.

On July 29, hackers noted that about 14 private details of the TRAI chairman were leaked. The hackers list includes Elliot Alderson, a French security researcher who is a vocal critic of Aadhaar and UIDAI. Others were the white hat hackers like Pushpendra Singh, Kanishk Sajnani, Anivar Arvind and Karan Saini. The hackers warned that Sharma’s mobile numbers, address, PAN card details, date of birth, voter ID number, phone model, frequent flyer IDs could be identified.

The hackers claimed they gained his bank account numbers and IFSC code from five banks. Some of the hacks transferred Re 1 to one of Sharma’s accounts via AEPS. Besides that Times of India reports that the hackers got Sharma’s demat details, payment history to a right wing website using his SBI cards, and the use of his Aadhaar card to sell organic materials. Prior to this, Alderson had advised Sharma to change his Gmail password.

UIDAI earlier said that the details leaked by the hackers could be obtained by Googling him as he works in the public services. In what can be called an irony, UIDAI had in 2017, tweeted not to share one’s Aadhaar number publicly, but the TRAI chairman did just that.

