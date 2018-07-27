Hafiz Saeed votes freely in Pakistan despite a $10 million US bounty on him

The general elections are taking place in Pakistan and while there are many famous faces that have stepped out to vote, one has surely left us surprised. We are talking about terrorist Hafiz Saeed. The man has a $10 million US bounty on him, despite that he walked freely to a polling booth in Lahore to cast his vote.

Hafiz Saeed is the one who was the mastermind behind the Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attack. He is the chief of terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed. He not only cast his vote, but also backed almost 200 candidates who are contesting the elections.

Hafiz wanted to create a political party named Milli Muslim League, but after the widespread condemnation by the US, this year in June, Pakistan election commission rejected his application for the second time to register the party. But Hafiz found another way as the 200 candidates that have been backed by him are contesting the elections under the banner of the Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT), which is registered with the Pakistan Election Commission, according to a report on The Express Tribune.

MML has denied any link with Lashkar-e-Toiba, and Hafiz continued campaigning for MML since last month. The Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) is believed to be responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.