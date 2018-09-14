HP High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol turns savior

Thanks to the increase in the crime rate in our country, humanity definitely seems to have vanished from our system. But here’s Himachal Pradesh High Court acting chief justice Sanjay Karol making us believe that the situation is not that bad as of yet. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Karol helped a man who had fainted on the street by sharing his car.

On Thursday, a milkman fainted after suffering a seizure on the street in Lakkar Bazar area of Shimla. Karol was passing by the street and saw that people have gathered around this man. He stopped his car and enquired about the situation.

When he came to know that a man has fainted, he told some locals and his driver to take the man to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. Karol then started walking towards the court before a police pilot vehicle came to his help and dropped him at the high court.

Identified as Inder Dev Sharma, a milkman, he was taken to the emergency ward and was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Karol surely deserves an applause for his kind-hearted gesture. The country will surely be a different place to live in if we had more men like him. Salute!