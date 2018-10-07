Iconic MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati feels younger after death hoax

He's one of the iconic brand owners (if not the only one) who appeared in their own brand endorsements. Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH spices is a household face. Hence, when a hoax suggesting he had passed away surfaced on the internet, it went viral in a moment. However, Rajendra Kumar, the company's Executive Vice President, soon confirmed that Gulati was not only alive but was also healthy and hearty.

“This is completely shocking, baseless and false. The rumour started on social media yesterday. I appeal to the people not to fall prey to such rumours,” he told News 18.

“He says he feels young again as so many people called up to inquire and expressed their love for him after knowing that he’s alive and well," Kumar added.

Earlier reports suggested that the 99-year-old man had succumbed at a Delhi hospital on Saturday.

Born and raised in Pakistan's Sialkot, Gulati started assisting his father at his shop when he was in the fifth standard. During the partition, his family moved to Delhi. In 1959, MDH masala factory was started that later went on to be a 500 CR company. Gulati, reportedly, was the highest paid Indian FMCG CEO in the year 2017.​