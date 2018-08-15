Independence Day 2018: Five power-packed slogans from our freedom fighters

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom – Jawaharlal Nehru.

This sentence has special significance to Indians worldwide. The famous quote still rings in the ears of every Indian. 15tn August is more than just another holiday, it is a day when a country was born and many martyrs finally found peace as their hard work had paid off. India was free and had complete control over her future. On the 72nd Independence Day, let’s take a look at some of the slogans coined by our freedom fighters.

Jai Hind!

Possibly the most popular slogan, Jai Hind was coined by Subhash Chandra Bose, who was also known as Netaji. It is often used to salute senior officers in the armed forces or high ranking officials.

Swaraj meraj adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga

Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s slogan made it clear that independence is a person’s birthright and they will claim it by any means.

Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan

This slogan was created by Lal Bahadur Shastri to pay respects to the farmers, as India is an agrarian society. It is also a shout out to our brave soldiers on the borders.

Vande Mataram

Extracted from a poem by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Vande Mataram means ‘praise the motherland’. You’ll often come across it in patriotic films.

Simon Go Back

This slogan by Yusuf Meherally was made to fight against the Simon Commision. He had topped up the slogan with black flags.