Indian sailor stranded in the Indian Ocean located

Indian Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was stranded in the Indian Ocean, has been located by the Navy. Tomy was to sail around the world, solo and non-stop, as part of the prestigious 2018 Golden Globe Race that commenced from Les Sables d'Olonne harbour in France early in June.

The Indian Navy sent out, on Sunday morning, a P-9I aircraft for a search and rescue mission. Tomy and his boat, named Thuriya, were located battling waves in the Indian Ocean. According to BBC, Abhilash is said to be stranded 3,200 km or 2,000 miles off the coast of Western Australia. The Royal Australian Navy too are involved in the mission. Reportedly, a French fisheries patrol vessel, with medical facilities on board, is currently sailing towards him and could possibly arrive by Monday.

HMAS Ballarat is on its way assist an injured solo yachtsman, approximately 1800 nautical miles off the WA coast. The sailor, an officer in the Indian Navy is understood to have suffered a serious back injury when his ten metre vessel, “Thuriya” was de-masted in extreme weather. pic.twitter.com/e5zgO6F7bj — RoyalAustralianNavy (@Australian_Navy) September 23, 2018

Reportedly, his yacht was caught in the middle of a strong storm, one that broke and destroyed his mast. He is said to have sent a distress signal on Friday evening. The Commander has reportedly suffered severe back injuries and is unable to stand up. BBC reports that the 39-year-old is communicating using a texting unit, after his satellite phone was broken.

@ggr2018official All efforts by @indiannavy to get in touch with Cdr Abhilash Tomy KC are on. We are in contact with MRCC Australia and have diverted of our ships too. pic.twitter.com/9WDTwCWPNR — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 22, 2018

18 vehicles began the race this year but 7 have already retired. The voyage involves a gruelling 30,000 mile solo circumnavigation of the globe.