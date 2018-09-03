IPS officer points out Bhojpuri songs blatantly promoting communal hatred and sexism

Many of you probably follow IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt on Twitter. To have protectors of law like him who fearlessly speak their minds and are advocates of rightfulness is a pleasure. Bhatt recently tweeted about a particular Youtube channel that shares Bhojpuri songs, quality of which is arguable. But a bigger problem is how religious hatred and blatant misogyny is being promoted.

Will @Dev_Fadnavis and @CPMumbaiPolice kindly ltake immediate action to stop this blatant hate-mongering ? pic.twitter.com/ePwtiDx2fA — Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) September 2, 2018

Following the tweet, we decided to crawl the channels (Pyare Films and Rimzim Films). Here's one of the videos Bhatt pointed out in his tweet. What it precisely preaches is how devotees of Lord Shiva can any day win over Muslims voyaging to Makka and Madeena. And oh, don't forget to watch how he delightfully announces that his next videos are going to feature 'girls'.

If that disgusted you, here's a stronger dose. Titled Kahin Pe Eid Nahi Hogi, it proudly says, 'Itna Maar Marenge Tumko, Umeed Nahi Hogi (You can't imagine how will we beat you up)!

And the next one says, 'Musalmano Ka Azan Bandh Kar Denge'.

Bhatt rightly tagged the Police Commissioner of Mumbai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and pleaded them to take necessary steps.

How the internet benefits you, depends on how you use it. But communal disgust is the last thing to manifest. Such a blah!