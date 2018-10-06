ISIS sex slavery survivor Nadia Murad wins Nobel Peace Prize

An anti-rape activist from Iraq, Nadia Murad received her Nobel Peace Prize on Friday along with Dr Denis Mukwege, a Congolese surgeon who treats victims of rape. Nadia’s life story is shattering yet, a one that encourages females to fight the menace of rape with courage.

Following her escape from IS, Peace Laureate Nadia Murad chose to speak openly about what she had suffered. In 2016, at the age of just 23, she was named the UN’s first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking. @NadiaMuradBasee#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/wgEjOxRHS9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018

Nadia, hailing from the minority Yazidi community, was captured by ISIS and was forced into sex slavery. It was in 2014 that Nadia along with thousands of females were kidnapped from Kocho in Iraqi Kurdistan. ISIS militants invaded her village with the motive to wipe out the religious minority and killed as many men as possible. Kids were taken as captive to train them to be militants while females were passed around militants and sold as sex slaves. Murad eventually escaped from ISIS hold to Mosul where a Muslim family helped her obtain a fake Islamic identification.

ISIS' hold on Iraq was wiped out last year and now, Murad is striving hard to get the lives of many back to normal. She launched a campaign to help curb human trafficking in her country. Her efforts as an activist didn’t go unnoticed and she has received several awards including Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize by the Council of Europe in 2016. And now she has been awarded with Nobel Peace Prize. Reuters has quoted her saying, “I share this award with all Yazidis, with all the Iraqis, Kurds, and all the minorities and all survivors of sexual violence around the world.”

An award well deserved!