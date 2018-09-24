John Legend makes Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement in Italy legendary

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani princess, exchanged rings with her beau Anand Piramal in Lake Como, Italy in an intimate affair. Stars like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and many others were a part of this celebration. But the best came in when John Legend performed his most famous song All Of Me at her engagement ceremony.
The video of John performing live at the event is available on the internet with him playing the piano and singing his best song. Watch it here:
His voice touches your soul, right?
Apart from this video, there are many pictures and videos of Isha and Anand's wedding on social media. In one of the videos, we see Mukesh Ambani walking Isha Ambani to the dais before handing over her hand to Anand. Another video has a fountain show that took place after the couple exchanged rings. A fairytale kind of an engagement, indeed!
Anand Piramal is the son of the son of the entrepreneur, Ajay Piramali, the Chairman of the Piramal Group. Anand is the youngest president of the Indian Merchant Chamber – Youth Wing. It was during a family vacation in Mahabaleshwar that Anand had popped the question to Isha early this year.