Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar: MeToo needs prominent Bollywood voices

Kangana Ranaut has been one of the front-runners to lead the #MeToo movement, ever since Tanushree Dutta shared her horrifying experience with Nana Patekar. She has been leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the film industry stands united for this and lends support to the sufferers.

In a recent media interaction, she had some serious questions for the darling director of B-Town, Karan Johar. She isn’t too impressed by his chat show Koffee With Karan, that according to her, lends more focus on actresses’ dating history and gossips. She says, “I have been speaking about it every day. But, now, more significantly, more people need to come out and talk about it. It's just not one person to talk about it. It's important for people like... Where are people like Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, they should also come out and talk. Karan Johar always has views about gym looks, airport looks, he tweets ten times about it, what about this? This is their identity, this is their bread and butter, Film Industry when it's going through such an important shift, where are they?”

She further talks about the recently released promo of his talk show, “I was seeing the promo that they have launched of his talk show, wherein again those frivolous talks have been going on. This one is sleeping with this one, that one is sleeping with. You know making girls look like Barbie dolls. This is not done and why men who change women like clothes are glorified. Has there been a woman who has been glorified like that? Honestly, it's funny, since I have started, I was seventeen, it's just been about gossiping about some select people sleeping with each other. It can't be just that, we need to grow up and it's high time that we do.”

She’s upset over the silence by her peers, and she remarked, “When the Industry is going through such a shift why are these A-list actresses not sharing their stories? I am the only one, you guys come every day. I don't know who calls you but honestly, I have spoken a lot, it's not for one person to talk. This has to be made clear, we need to promote men who are, I don't know what they do in their real lives, we are not here to judge them but at least who project to be one woman man, like somebody who pretends to be a Casanova, we don't have to glorify that, we don't have to glorify a culture where you date a woman for ten years and then just abandon her and change women like clothes, we don't have to glorify that. I am not judging them, they are all my friends, they are lovely. But, this is the time when it can't be just like... c'mon Karan Johar.”

Finally, she summed it up by saying that she would never work with any of these proven offenders, “I have taken a strong stand. When I was seventeen I had lodged an FIR. Some people need to be supported by the society but I don't want to discourage the lone fighters like me. There are some who will slap the offender right then and there and kick their ass, so there are women like