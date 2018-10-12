Kate Middleton has a Marilyn Monroe moment!

The news of Prince William and Kate Middleton having their moment of love at Princess Eugenie’s wedding is churned out by many, but we have something more interesting to show you all.

Well, yes the PDA moment between the royals was surely the highlight of the gala, but apart from the lovey-dovey scene, a funny incident which took place too. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked exceptionally appealing at the nuptials, but it was Kate’s dress which caught the attention.

Her Fuchsia toned Alexander McQueen ensemble was beautiful but, the royal lady experienced a Marilyn Monroe moment of sorts. A windy climate made it a little difficult for the royal to keep her dress in place, yet she handled it with grace. Middleton was quick to avoid a possible wardrobe malfunction. She held most of her skirt down and turned a potentially embarrassing moment into an unintentional Marilyn Monroe tribute.

Talking about the couple’s PDA moment, Kate was seen holding hands with her husband in their seats ahead of the ceremony. Even after William let go, Kate kept her hand on his leg while chatting with brother-in-law Prince Harry. Isn’t that adorable?

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too were all mushy witnessing the royal wedding.