Kofi Annan, former UN secretary-general dies at 80

Two days after former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the world has lost another great leader in Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work. Annan was 80. In a statement released by the foundation named after him revealed that he "passed away peacefully on Saturday after a short illness".

The Kofi Annan foundation also described him as a "global statesman and deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world... Wherever there was suffering or need, he reached out and touched many people with his deep compassion and empathy. He selflessly placed others first, radiating genuine kindness, warmth, and brilliance in all he did."

Kofi Annan was a proud son of Africa, a great admirer of India, a voice of the developing world, a paragon of internationalism & an exemplar of humanity. The @UN was fortunate to have been led by him at a pivotal moment in world history. He remains one of its greatest SecGens. https://t.co/CxPxtYNZIo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 18, 2018

Kofi Annan served as the world's top diplomat from 1997 to 2006 and was the first black African to take up the role. Born in Kumasi, Ghana, Annan studied economics at Macalester College, international relations from the Graduate Institute Geneva and management at MIT. He joined the UN in 1962 and worked for the World Health Organization in it's Geneva office. He also served as the Under-Secretary-General for peacekeeping between March 1992 and December 1996 before his appointment as the Secretary-General in December 1996. He was the first officeholder to be elected from the UN staff itself.