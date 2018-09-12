Leopard's urine used as a weapon by the Indian Army

Who knew that an animal’s urine and faeces might be useful to the Indian army. Yep, you heard that right.

Reports have it that while planning the surgical strikes on Pakistan, the Indian Army’s first obstacle were the attack dogs on the way. To neutralise them, the Indian army used leopard’s urine and faeces to make an entry inside the enemy’s area, said former Nagrota Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajendra Nimborkar on Tuesday.

According to Nimborkar, the stink of leopard’s urine basically helped the dogs run away and give them a clear path to further carry on with the operation.

Rajendra’s comments poured in on Tuesday when he was awarded by the Pune-based Thorle Bajirao Peshwe Pratishthan for his supreme part in the surgical attack.

“While in the sector, we had experienced that leopards often attack dogs in the areas. To save themselves from the attack, dogs prefer to stay in the locality during night”.

“While devising the operational strategy, we were aware about possible dogs barking and attacking while crossing villages on the route. To counter it, our troops carried leopards’ urine and faeces. They used to spray it outside the village. This worked well and the dogs left them alone,” Nimborkar was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

We salute such army officials who do whatever they can so that we can live in peace.