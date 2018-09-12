image
Thursday, September 13th 2018
English
Leopard's urine used as a weapon by the Indian Army

Other-news

Leopard's urine used as a weapon by the Indian Army

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 12 2018, 8.24 pm
back
buzzfaecesIndian ArmyLeopardOtherRajendra Nimborkarurineweapon
nextF1 champ Jenson Button’s unique ride is up for sale
ALSO READ

When former US President Barack Obama got kicked out of Disneyland

Section 377 Verdict: Shashi Tharoor and Subramaniam Swamy lock horns yet again

Believe it or not, Google was almost sold for $1 million in 1999!