Little known Independence Day facts that will shock you

On August 15, 2018, the nation will turn 71, and all citizens of the country are gearing up for celebrations. India gained independence from the British in 1947 and since then, we’ve come a long way. The country is now a force to be reckoned with and the current generation does not have to face the struggles or the hardships that our freedom fighters overcame.

In 1947 there was no social media to share interesting facts about the greatest day in the history of India. This post aims to take you on a short history tour as we share some little known facts about Independence Day.

Lord Mountbatten chose August 15 as India’s Independence Day as it was on the same day that Japan surrendered to the Allies in 1945.

August 15 is also celebrated as the Independence Day of a number of countries including North Korea, South Korea, Bahrain, the Republic of Congo, and Liechtenstein.

It is believed that the national flag was first hoisted on August 15, however, that isn’t the case. History states that India’s first flag was hoisted on August 7, 1906, in Calcutta, though at the time, the flag didn’t look like the tricolor of today.

Though Rabindranath Tagore’s Jana Gana Mana was written in 1911, it wasn’t until 1950 that the song was adopted as the national anthem. When India gained independence, there was no national anthem.

Mahatma Gandhi wanted to disband the Congress as he thought the party had completed its target and there was no more need of it. Prior to his death, he had reportedly completed a draft resolution on it.

Though Jawaharlal Nehru is credited to be the first Prime Minister of India, he wasn’t the first choice. It was in fact Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who won the majority of the votes, but Nehru did not want to be second to anyone. With Gandhi having a soft corner for Nehru, he asked Patel to step down.

Happy Independence Day!