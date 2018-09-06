Loose lion licks, cuddles and poses with tourists in this safari

A group of tourists were taken by surprise when their wildlife safari got a little up close and personal than they’d imagined. No damage done though, as the two-year-old lion only wanted to greet the startled hoomans. The development comes only a few weeks after a woman was attacked by another lion at the Taigan Safari Park in Crimea and ended up being injured.

A video of the encounter with the tourist has gone viral. It shows Filya the lion boarding a safari car and playing with the tourists – licking and rubbing its face on people. Armed with cameras, some of the tourists got ready for selfies even as the lion was trying to fiddle around with the car’s instruments while jumping from one seat to the other.

The park’s owner and lion tamer, Oleg Zubkov, kept a strict vigil as the lion enjoyed the attention of the tourists, some of whom even dared to pat it.

A couple of weeks back, another lion called Vitya had attacked Olga Solomina who was visiting the park. The Daily Mail quoted her as saying that the lion “bit through my right arm and used it to drag me – like a puppet.”

Zubkov defended his park saying: “She wasn't pulled forcefully into the park. She knew this was a dangerous site. She was given health and safety instructions and entered voluntarily. I'm glad to say that days after the incident Olga was feeling well.”