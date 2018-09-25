Lord Mountbatten, the first British royal to have a gay wedding!

The British Royal Family had its first ever gay wedding! Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Lord Mountbatten wed his now-husband James Coyle on Saturday, creating history of sorts. It was a close-knit affair with just family and friends in attendance, at Devon, as reported by the Daily Mail. However, it isn’t clear if familiar royals like Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles or the sovereign herself were present.

In the picture, we see the 55-year-old with his partner and we loved the caption. He perfectly described the day by thanking all those who made it count. Lord Mountbatten was earlier married to Penelope Thompson and only came out of the closet in 2016. He has three children with Thompson named Ella, Allix and Lulli.

The man has been very out spoken about his struggles ever since he opened up about his sexuality. “I had a really happy childhood but I could never tell my parents I was gay. In 15, 20 years’ time people will struggle to understand how we came to be having such conversations. People will look back and say, ‘What’s the big deal?’ But for our generation it was,” he once said.

For the uninitiated, Mountbatten is the first British Royal to have a same-sex wedding. He announced his decision to marry James earlier this summer. Hearty congratulations to the lovely couple.