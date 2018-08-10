Man behind the Aadhaar challenge gets two-year work extension

RS Sharma, the man behind the notorious Aadhaar challenge has been reappointed as the chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Sharma has had his term extended up to September 2030. A statement from the Personnel Ministry said that the necessary communication has been shared with the Department of Telecommunication.

Sharma was first appointed as TRAI’s chairman in 2005 for a period of three years. Following widespread concerns from citizens about the security of Aadhaar, Sharma shared what he claimed to be his Aadhaar card number online and challenging people to harm him.

Following the challenge, several social media users posted his personal details such as his email, photos, phone numbers and other items. To that end, Sharma said that sharing those details will not cause any harm to him as those particular items were already available in the public domain.

Recently, the TRAI chief said: “I have won the Aadhaar challenge as no harm has been caused to me with my Aadhaar number yet.” However, the TRAI chief seems to have forgotten that his daughter recently received a threatening email from hackers which said they’ll encrypt contents of her father’s phone and even release details to the media.

Interestingly, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had earlier warned people to not share their Aadhaar number with anyone. Following the challenge by Sharma, UIDAI reiterated their statement.