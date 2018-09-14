Meet Rajan Gogoi, India's new Chief Justice who rebelled against the Supreme Court

On Thursday, justice Rajan Gogoi was appointed as the Chief Justice of India by the President of India and will take oath on October 3. A successor of present CJI Dipak Misra, Gogoi is also India's first Chief Justice from Assam. Having joined the bar in 1978, he was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2012 and has served at Gauhati High Court and Punjab and Haryana High Court. But it is likely that he is most recognised for a never-seen-before move of revolting against the Chief Justice.

Gogoi happens to be one of the four judges to initiate the one of its kind protest against the Supreme Court. They alleged that the CJI, Dipak Misra, was allotting sensitive cases to only selective benches. On January 12, a historical press conference was held by the four judges to highlight the issue. This was followed by Misra publishing a roster of cases that were assigned to justice benches.

Never in the history of Supreme Court has a revolt like that taken place. But it seems like Gogoi has no fence to mend. Misra himself recommended the unprecedented rebel as his successor. Before he retires on November 17, 2019, Gogoi will serve as India's Chief Justice for a little over a year.

In his folio as a judge, Gogoi has been a part of the bench that heard landmark cases such as the gang rape and murder of 23-year-old Kerala girl Soumya, an appeal filed by convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination pleading revocation of their life sentence and a UP law permitting ministers to retain their privileges.