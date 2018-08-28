Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get some more puppy love in their lives

Meghan Markle, who rose to fame with Suits, became Duchess of Sussex this May after tying the knot with Duke of Sussex Prince Harry. Within a few weeks of their marriage, there were reports of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expecting their first child. And well, the new member has arrived! But the new entrant is not the one you are thinking it to be. Meghan and Markle have adopted a cute little pup and that’s all we are going gaga about!

According to a report in Daily Mail, the couple has adopted a Labrador and the dog is currently staying with them at the Nottingham Cottage. A source has stated, "The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage. Like the Sussexs, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds.”

It is said that the dog the couple has adopted is a rescued one, and this reminds us that Meghan's first pet named Guy was also a rescued dog. Meghan has been an animal lover and is known quite often she helps to rescue puppies. Before tying the knot with Prince Harry, the former actress had two pets - a Labrador-Shepherd mix called Bogart and a beagle called Guy. While the former is not staying with Meghan, the latter is with the Royal family.

We get all the updates of the Royal Family through the social media handles of Kensington Palace, but the confirmation on the new member of the royal family is yet to come.