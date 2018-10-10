MeToo movement: New Zealand players' handbook introduces notes on sexual consent

As the #MeToo campaign has ignited the torch of no tolerance against sexual harassment, New Zealand Cricket Players Association has added a series of guidelines on sexual consent in its players’ handbook. It highlights the importance of consent in sexual relationships. For about seven years, the NZCPA has run a similar kind of a programme, as stated by a New Zealand Herald report. However, it’s the first time that it has included notes on sexual consent through a section called “good decision-making.”

Health Mills, the chief executive speaks about the NZCPA’s decision. He says, “We have always taken the view for our members that they become members when they start playing and they’re members of the player’s association for life, so we want to educate them and help them as much as we can with off-field matters and personal growth and development.”

"Making good decisions is important in all aspects of life. This is particularly important when relating to sexual relationships, and especially around matters of consent. No matter the situation, sexual consent is crucial. Consent has to be informed, which means you have to be honest about the situation. Consent must be freely given. This means they are saying yes because they want to, not because they might be too drunk to say no, or too scared to say no, or they want to say yes to stop you from harassing them to say yes,” is written in the guidebook.