Mukesh Ambani and daughter Isha on her engagement, see video

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement took place in Lake Como, Italy. Inside pictures and videos of the party, which are currently spread all over the internet, prove that Isha’s engagement ceremony was no less than a fairy tale! Among all the widely shared videos of the opulent ceremony, includes a short clip, which sees proud father Mukesh Ambani walking Isha down to her fiancé Anand.

In the video, Isha, looking ravishing in a beige fish tail gown, can be seen waving at the guests as she walks towards Anand. Her twin brother Akash, along with wife Shloka Mehta, are also seen accompanying her down the aisle. Nita Ambani, who wore a Como Chic outfit, is seen clapping as the couple takes their spot at the lake side.

The ceremony also had the attendance of B-Town A-listers like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johan, Manish Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja and Janhvi Kapoor. The night also saw a live performance by American singer John Legend.

Anand, whose father Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, reportedly proposed Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar in the month of May.

Congratulations to the couple.