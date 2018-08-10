Mumbai Youth refused by Kiki and her love, end up on a swachch station mission

Who's the coolest? Of course, Kiki! People across the world have been jumping out of their running cars, dancing along, and all the while, breaking traffic rules. This, in an effort to beg Kiki to love them back. Most of them received some social media fame in the good or bad way. But for these three Mumbai boys, it has cost a bit more! Three of them now have to clean the Virar railway station for consecutive three days.

The video, wherein one of them gets down on the platform and dances alongside the running train, spread like fire the moment it was shared on social media platforms. His friend was filming the episode on his mobile phone. The entire video was a fictional take on how people from different parts of India would perform to Kiki challenge.

The police later arrested them and produced them before a court. They were spotted with help of the YouTube video as well as the CCTV footage obtained from the station platform.

"Now you will create public awareness for the next three days that this was wrong and it endangers you and others," the magistrate reportedly told them.

The Kiki Challenge, which has people grooving to Drake's In My Feelings, is a global rage right now. But beware, it land you up at most unloved places - the hospital or the jail!