Newest voter on the block: Saibaba!

Shirdi’s Sai Baba has inspired many be it films, TV serials and musicals. For the first time perhaps, a prankster has found inspiration in the saint. Sachin Mhaske's scrutiny, a Nayab Tehsildar (Election Branch), Rahta, found Saibaba's voter registration on the online system of the Election Commission. His address, Shirdi of course! The miscreant also named Ram as Saibaba's father and aged him at 24 years. Mhaske later lodged a complaint with the local police.

"Somebody made an attempt to enroll Saibaba's name as a voter by filling form no. 6 (for voter registration). The incident came to light during scrutiny of forms," said the Nayab Tehsildar. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under various sections of the IT Act.

Saibaba of Shirdi was an Indian spiritual master who is regarded as a saint, a fakir, a satguru and an incarnation of Lord Shiva and Dattatreya. He is revered by both, Hindu and Muslim devotees. It is unclear if this saint, just like Saint Kabir, was a Muslim or a Hindu. His teaching combine elements of Hinduism and Islam as he practised both Hindu and Muslim rituals, taught using words and figures that drew from both traditions and took samadhi in Shirdi. One of his well-known epigrams, Allah Malik (God is King) and Sabka Malik Ek (Everyone's Master is One), is associated with both Hinduism and Islam.