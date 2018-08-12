Nobel-prize winning author VS Naipaul passes away at 85

The man who penned marvelous books like A House for Mr Biswas, Half A Life, An Area of Darkness and many others, VS Naipaul, breathed his last on August 11 at his London residence. He was 85.

His wife shared the news with The Guardian and has been quoted saying, "He was a giant in all that he achieved and he died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour."

VS Naipaul was quite popular in India especially for his writings on Hindu civilization. At the age of 18, he went to Oxford University to study and embarked on his journey as an author.

The official handle of the President of India has tweeted to express grief over his death.

Sad to learn of the passing of V.S. Naipaul whose books are an penetrative exploration of faith, colonialism and the human condition, in his home in the Caribbean and beyond. A loss for the world of letters and for the broader school of Indo-Anglian literature #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 12, 2018

Author Salman Rushdie, who was quite close to VS Naipaul, also took to Twitter to mourn his death.

We disagreed all our lives, about politics, about literature, and I feel as sad as if I just lost a beloved older brother. RIP Vidia. #VSNaipaul — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) August 12, 2018

It was in 2001 that VS Naipaul was honoured with a Nobel-prize with Swedish Academy describing him as a "literary circumnavigator, only ever really at home in himself, in his inimitable voice". His death is considered to be a great loss.

Author Reza Aslan tweeted a video of VS Naipaul's encounter with Paul Theroux.

On the day of VS Naipaul’s death, here is a video I took of the first encounter between Paul Theroux and Naipaul in Wales after 20 years of feuding. Naipaul whispers, “One wishes things would have turned out differently.” Paul was shaking and almost cried. #VSNaipaul pic.twitter.com/rxOcPMXMUz — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 12, 2018

May his soul rest in peace.