Nobel-prize winning author VS Naipaul passes away at 85

First published: August 12, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Updated: August 12, 2018 12:29 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

The man who penned marvelous books like A House for Mr Biswas, Half A Life, An Area of Darkness and many others, VS Naipaul, breathed his last on August 11 at his London residence. He was 85.

 

His wife shared the news with The Guardian and has been quoted saying, "He was a giant in all that he achieved and he died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour."

 

VS Naipaul was quite popular in India especially for his writings on Hindu civilization. At the age of 18, he went to Oxford University to study and embarked on his journey as an author.

 

The official handle of the President of India has tweeted to express grief over his death.

 

Author Salman Rushdie, who was quite close to VS Naipaul, also took to Twitter to mourn his death.

It was in 2001 that VS Naipaul was honoured with a Nobel-prize with Swedish Academy describing him as a "literary circumnavigator, only ever really at home in himself, in his inimitable voice". His death is considered to be a great loss.

 

Author Reza Aslan tweeted a video of VS Naipaul's encounter with Paul Theroux.

 

May his soul rest in peace.

