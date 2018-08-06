home/ news/ other-news
Once you go black: Donald trumped as Melania praises Lebron

First published: August 06, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Updated: August 06, 2018 04:37 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Mincing words is not something that forms a part of Donald Trump's dictionary. But his wifey Melania Trump sure knows how to strike a balance between the good and the bad. Trump once again rose to headlines when he made a derogatory tweet against NBA star LeBron James.

He, of course, received a backlash for the same but what we did not know was that his wife Melania shared a different opinion on Lebron. The spokesperson of the first lady of US later issued a surprising statement in which she has heaped praises for the NBA star.

Her statement read;

It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today.

Looks like trouble is brewing in the Trump paradise. But hey, who says if you are married, you can't hold different opinions? The Trumps know how to do it and are totally cool about it.

