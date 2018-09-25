Photoshopped picture of Donald Trump rescuing a flood victim goes viral

A ‘photoshopped’ picture that appears to show President Donald Trump extending a red Make America Great Again hat to a flood victim from the end of a rescue boat has gone viral on the internet. The poorly edited photo was uploaded in the year 2017 and though it was obvious that the picture was fake, it hasn’t stopped people from sharing it over 275,000 times on Facebook.

New York Times reporter Kevin Roose was the first to point it out on Twitter. He mentioned that the original picture was taken in Texas in the year 2015, and that’s long before Trump was elected president.

A photoshopped picture depicting Trump rescuing people during Hurricane Florence has been shared 275,000 times on Facebook. The original is from Texas flooding in 2015. pic.twitter.com/woWuPuqSSy — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) September 24, 2018

The picture shows Trump dressed in a suit and tie offering the MAGA hat to the victim, which of course is the least that could work to rescue a flood victim. Moreover, as Snopes reports, it’s fairly easy to figure out that it’s fake as Trump isn’t wearing a life vest.

The original photo shows three rescuers trying to save a man who is seen clinging to a chain-link fence.

While a few reportedly claimed that their relatives and friends have shared the image thinking it was real, many who found it hilarious, altered the image further to create memes.

...and I thought this was real! ;-) pic.twitter.com/eFbtB0ZqQP — wajobu (@wajobu) September 24, 2018