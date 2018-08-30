Pilots top Kiki challenge after dancing outside MOVING plane!

The Kiki Challenge has been taking social media by storm for quite a long time. Based on a song from Drake titled In My Feelings, the so-called challenge started when comedian Shiggy filmed himself while dancing in the middle of the road with Drake’s track in the background. Since then, celebrities and the general public came up with creative ways to take the ‘challenge.’ The latest in the series of people putting up with this ludicrous ‘challenge’ is a group of pilots.

A video shared by AviationDaily shows what looks like a pilot starting up a plane and then promptly de-boarding it and dancing to In My Feelings. Her flight attendant too, joined her. Media reports suggest that the pilot in question is a certain Alejandra Manriquez. Social media users condemned the act, citing it as potentially dangerous. Many others warned that the pilots could easily lose their jobs if top officials come across the video. A few commenters also highlighted that the plane was likely to be empty and that it was possibly being tugged away when the women decided to shoot the video.

Brilliant, but they still hold their pilots license ? — JP (@The_Jesusphreak) August 28, 2018

it is probably being tugged. — Aeroware (@Aeroware_) August 28, 2018

The industry continues to hit new lows! — Captain Hold at Timba (@TWPILOT1) August 28, 2018

Yes lol you can’t hear the engines 1 and 2 the instrument panels were not on — James (@who_evenare_you) August 29, 2018

Ok, that's nothing. Maybe they'll try doing the same at 35.000 feet. — Marco Polo 🇵🇱🇯🇵💯 (@Loco_Mario_PL) August 28, 2018

The Kiki Challenge has witnessed people being injured while performing it. Several law enforcement agencies across the world have condemned it and released notices warning people to desist. People have been reported to be knocked unconscious when they hit objects while dancing, many others have been hit by oncoming cars as well.