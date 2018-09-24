image
Monday, September 24th 2018
English
Prince Harry is still the rowdy royal, sneaks off with samosas!

Other-news

Prince Harry is still the rowdy royal, sneaks off with samosas!

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 24 2018, 5.11 pm
back
Meghan MarklenewsOtherPrince Harry
nextMukesh Ambani and daughter Isha on her engagement, see video
ALSO READ

Meghan Markle carried a piece of her first date on her wedding day

Meghan Markle's kitchen debut is indeed charitable!

Priyanka Chopra is inspired by Meghan Markle in this royal copy