Prince Harry is still the rowdy royal, sneaks off with samosas!

We never thought Prince Harry would be the one to settle down, yet there he is, happily married to Meghan Markle. But then Harry was never the one to stay put, and those habits tend to die hard. So when Meghan was busy launching a cookbook, the rowdy royal was up in his A-game. Footages showed Harry making off with a samosa while a group attentively listened to Meghan.

I could be wrong but I reckon we’ve caught Prince Harry red handed stealing some samosas from the Meghan’s ‘Together’ cookbook event they were at today!! Have a watch... #HubbCommunityKitchen @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/3BWd0TYqj8 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

The cookbook, titled ‘Together’, contains recipes curated from several women who were affected by 2017 fire at the Grenfell Tower. Harry didn’t eat the delicacy while the event went on, but managed to cover it up as he walked away towards his vehicle. Like a mischievous child, Harry had the samosa wrapped in a napkin as he walked away.

If you do buy the Meghan-backed cookbook ‘Together’ from the #HubbCommunityKitchen - make sure you make some of this. It’s Munira Mahmud’s. The best dip you’ll taste.

Warning: it comes with a kick 🌶 pic.twitter.com/LN5DCpCHsr — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

There’s nothing like the taste of good food in your mouth, and we absolutely dig the fact Harry sneaked off with a samosa. We’ve done stuff like that too! After all, who does not like samosas.

On @NewsAtTen next: the story of Meghan’s ‘first project’. The ‘Together’ cookbook to support the women of #HubbCommunityKitchen near #GrenfellTower. And what it says about how she’s changing the perception of the Royals pic.twitter.com/aCS8gy3Wfm — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

The event saw Harry and Meghan being accompanied by Doria Ragland (Meghan’s mum). This was Meghan’s first solo charity event since she joined the royal family after getting married to Harry.

"I'm so excited to see the projects you're going to continue to do in your own community, the community at large, and also how you're going to inspire people globally by sharing your stories and your recipes." — The Duchess of Sussex #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/MwOMuWKNDo — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2018

"Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labor of love. I had just recently moved to London and felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen with your warmth, and your kindness," Meghan was quoted as saying at the picnic launch.