'Rancho Wall' at a school in Leh to be razed, tourists not allowed

Remember the sequence in Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots in which the character Chatur (Omi Vaidya) is peeing on a wall and gets electrocuted, proving that salt water is a great conductor of electricity? Well, the sequence was shot at a real school in Leh which became a tourist spot after the movie’s release. The wall, named the 'Rancho Wall', is painted with tons of references from 3 Idiots. However, here’s a sad news for all the tourists who want to see it.

The school has decided that the 'Rancho Wall' will be razed and tourist entries will be banned in the school. The authorities have taken this decision as they feel that it has become a distraction for students.

School principal Stanzin Kunzang told PTI, "The movie gave a lot of publicity to the school and it became a must visit for the tourists visiting Ladakh. However, we realised that the purpose of having a school in the area was getting defeated. Not only students were getting distracted by the tourists flocking the school but also every day the campus was being reduced to a litter ground."

"Inspired by the vision of His Holiness the 12th Gyalwang Drukpa, spiritual leader of Ladakh, the school aims to provide modern education for Ladakhi children - an education grounded in their own culture and which could prepare them to lead happy and productive lives," he added.

So, now if you plan to visit Leh, keep in mind you won’t be able to see the 'Rancho Wall'.