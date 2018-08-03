Singer Manjusha Mohandas succumbs to injuries, six days after bike accident

Singer Manjusha Mohandas who rose to fame after appearing in a TV reality show breathed her last after battling with injuries for six days. She and her friend Anju were at Thanipuzha on a scooter when a running truck driving towards Perumbavoor hit them.

The two were rushed to a hospital at Angamaly but Manjusha was later shifted to another city hospital, owing to her deteriorating health condition. Her friend is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is reportedly stable now.

“She had sustained brain haemorrhage and there were fractures on her facial bones," a source from the hospital was quoted by TOI.

Manjusha was a student of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady and was pursuing Master's Degree on Performing Arts. She gained popularity after participating in the 2009 session of Idea Star. The singer is survived by her husband a daughter.

May her soul rest in peace...