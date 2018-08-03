home/ news/ other-news
Singer Manjusha Mohandas succumbs to injuries, six days after bike accident

Singer Manjusha Mohandas succumbs to injuries, six days after bike accident

First published: August 03, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Updated: August 03, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Singer Manjusha Mohandas who rose to fame after appearing in a TV reality show breathed her last after battling with injuries for six days.  She and her friend Anju were at Thanipuzha on a scooter when a running truck driving towards Perumbavoor hit them.

The two were rushed to a hospital at Angamaly but Manjusha was later shifted to another city hospital, owing to her deteriorating health condition. Her friend is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is reportedly stable now.

“She had sustained brain haemorrhage and there were fractures on her facial bones," a source from the hospital was quoted by TOI.

Manjusha was a student of  Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady and was pursuing Master's Degree on Performing Arts. She gained popularity after participating in the 2009 session of Idea Star. The singer is survived by her husband a daughter.

May her soul rest in peace...

SHOW MORE
tags: #accident #Entertainment #Idea Star 2009 #Manjusha Mohandas #Mollywood #Passes away #R4egional #singer death

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All