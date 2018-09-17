The future is Fuel: Groom gets unusual wedding gift

When our friends get married we always are in a dilemma of what to gift them. However, thanks to the Modi government we now have something new that we can gift at a wedding. We are talking about petrol. As we are all aware of the rising fuel prices, a groom’s friends in Tamil Nadu decided to gift him petrol.

Tamil television news channel, Puthiya Thalaimurai, reported that the bride and the groom were greeting the guests and it was that time when the groom’s friends came and gifted the couple five litres of petrol. Well, of course, this created a laughter in the marriage hall.

The groom’s friends stated that petrol prices in Tamil Nadu are at Rs 85.15 per litre, one of the highest in the country, it now symbolizes as a commodity worthy of being given as a gift. Well, we quite agree with this. So, all you guys reading this would now know what to gift someone in a wedding.

Truth of hike in petrol prices! pic.twitter.com/hES7murfIL — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

A few days ago, Congress had announced Bharat Bandh in the country, against the rise in fuel prices. While explaining the percentage of the rise is less than what it was during UPA government, BJP made a mistake in the graph and was trolled for it.