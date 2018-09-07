image
Friday, September 7th 2018
English
There’s a new Superman in Seattle and it’s not Clarke Kent!

Other-news

There’s a new Superman in Seattle and it’s not Clarke Kent!

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 07 2018, 5.57 pm
back
Clarke KentJonathan BellenewsOthersuperman
nextUS returns 12th century Indian antiques that were smuggled out
ALSO READ

Section 377 Verdict: Shashi Tharoor and Subramaniam Swamy lock horns yet again

Ty Dolla $ign arrested for allegedly carrying cocaine

Jackass alert: BJP MLA Ram Kadam will help men kidnap and marry women