There’s a new Superman in Seattle and it’s not Clarke Kent!

It won’t be Clarke Kent saving the day as Superman in Seattle. Photographer and designer Jonathan Belle relocated to the city in December 2016, after leaving his job as a Union Pacific conductor in Texas, as per reports. Being a creative person, he ordered a Superman suit for himself and had his photos taken at various locations in the city.

"Superman has been my favorite hero and I always told myself I would wear [the suit] if I ever found a decent one," Belle told Radio.com. "I want to inspire people and use Superman as a platform to do so." He opted for Seattle over other cities because it is located just between Oregon and British Columbia, which allowed him an easy access to locations worth hash-tagging as wanderlust.

"Reactions range from all spectrums from people honking and yelling 'Hey Superman!' to people trying to be slick taking photos of me without me noticing," Belle told the website. "Kids straight up stop crying if I happen to walk past."

Belle is a self-taught photographer who trained himself by reading books such as DSLR for Dummies and employees at camera shops to look at his work. He had bought his first camera in 2009. Though he shoots many of his own photos, he often asks his friends to shoot a few for him.

"The goal is to inspire people. I am sure there are people that wish they could be or act a certain way, but are either ashamed or afraid to be made fun of," he added.