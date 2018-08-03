This aunty from Gujarat nails the Kiki challenge, but the State Police isn't feeling it

Whether Kiki is riding or not, you definitely are. And dancing outside a moving car could be dangerous, if not fatal. Various state police are already concerned with how more and more people are taking the Kiki challenge every day, and are issuing warnings on social media. After a Gujarati woman's video went viral, Gujarat Police joined the bandwagon too.

On Twitter, they urged citizens not to accept or pass on the Kiki challenge, asserting that it could even lead you to the jail, or worse, the hospital.

Please don’t get involved or become part of kiki challenge as it is harmful to yourself. Inform and aware your wards and colleagues about not to perform or accept kiki solo steps.#KikiChallenge#GujaratPolice pic.twitter.com/wXxc11VkE4 — Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) July 31, 2018

But here's the twist! The video shared by Gujarati comedy group The Comedy Factory isn't a Kiki challenge for real. Aariz Saiyed, one of the comedians, cleverly edited the video featuring her mother Rizwana Meer but she wasn't really dancing outside a moving car. A careful and close watch at the video will tell you it isn't for real.

Amused by the fact that most people confused it to be a real video, Aariz also posted on Facebook.

"The video was made to poke fun at the challenge. It was done safely in service lane and Rizwana aunty was already out of the car as seen in the video itself and it was done without starting the car engine," comedian Manan Desai wrote on his Facebook post.

She be a smart aunty!