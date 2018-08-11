Trump fanatics re-install multiple stars on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame just got a new makeover thanks to the work of a few ardent Trump supporters. Fake Hollywood stars of the Donald Trump, have been painted overnight on the pavement. According to reports, the culprit wants to remain anonymous and warned that if the US president’s Walk of Fame star is removed again, “30 more will pop up."

Take down his star, and we will descend upon you with 30 fresh new stars.



We are MAGA Legion. pic.twitter.com/vsPLW0ohdn — The Faction (@TheFaction1776) August 9, 2018

Keep taking down the @realDonaldTrump star, and we will further spread Trump Derangement Syndrome by installing a never ending stream of stars. pic.twitter.com/6s0Y3YIkY5 — The Faction (@TheFaction1776) August 9, 2018

The artist and his crew are known to the world as The Faction. According to reports, the group spent about $1,000 on the painting which were printed on the floor vinyl. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the artist said, "I didn't want to get hit over the head from behind. We thought Trump Derangement Syndrome was a joke, but I'm pretty sure it's real. If no one peels these off, they could last there for 10 years."

A post shared by ☆terrana L.A.☆ 🇺🇸 (@konstantin_terrana) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

FYI, Trump Derangement Syndrome is something that is gripping many in America. Urban Dictionary states it as a mental condition where a person goes insane because of their dislike for Trump.

This combination photo shows Donald Trump, producer of NBC's "The Apprentice," posing at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 2007, left, and Trump's star after it was vandalized on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Los Angeles police say a pickax was used in the vandalism. (AP Photo)

Trump’s star was recently vandalised by a man with a pickaxe at the dead of the night. He was bailed out by James Otis, the guy who damaged it two years ago and the heir to the Otis elevator company. Following the act the West Hollywood City Council voted to recommend doing away with the star because of Trump’s "disturbing treatment of women and other actions," reports Mashable.