Trump turns Tinder! Wants to ‘set up’ Narendra Modi

US President Donald Trump is quite clueless about the ongoings of the world. Aside from confusing time zones and the name of countries, he had no idea that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been estranged from his wife Jashodaben for years. Ahead of Modi’s visit to the White House in 2017, Trump asked his national security aides if Modi will be bringing his wife, reports Politico. After his staffers explained Modi’s marital situation to him, Trump hoped to ‘set him up with somebody.’

Modi’s wife Jashodaben managed to escape the prying eyes of the media for a long time. According to The Print, she is now a retired school teacher. Modi and Jashodaben were married young – he was 18 and she was just 16. Though Modi had left the village soon after the wedding, the couple were not officially divorced.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a working breakfast with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018 prior to his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Modi’s wife remained elusive until 2014, when Modi became a candidate for prime minister. In an interview, Jashodaben said that she still calls herself as his wife and “if he calls me, I will go,” said the report.

President Donald Trump speaks in Utica, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at a joint fundraising committee reception in Utica, N.Y. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Previously, the Washington Post had reported that Trump, who’s face a PR nightmare across the planet, had mocked Modi’s Indian accent after his visit to the Oval Office.