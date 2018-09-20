Unable to meet PM Modi, woman torches bus

A woman torched a Lucknow-bound bus after she was allegedly stopped from meeting PM Modi during his parliamentary constituency to Varanasi. The woman, named Vandana Raghuvanshi, has been campaigning for a separate state of Purvanchal to be carved out of Uttar Pradesh and has now been arrested. She reportedly went to the Varanasi bus stand around 11 am and boarded a state-run Volvo that ran between Varanasi and Lucknow.

According to Dinesh Kumar Singh, superintendent of police, Vandana asked some passengers to deboard the bus, sprinkled petrol inside and set it on fire. No passenger was injured but the bus was partially burnt and more than fifteen fire tenders took more than an hour to put off the flames.

Singh further added that Vandana even distributed pamphlets at the bus stand that mentioned the demand for a Purvanchal state.

Speaking to the police, Vandana also reported that she had made multiple attempts to meet PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath during their visit, but all in vain.

IANS reports that she ‘was on an indefinite fast since August 15 to press for her demand. When her condition worsened, she was force-fed on August 29.’

She complained that her agitation wasn’t covered by the media when she protested in a peaceful manner, adding that now her message will reach to Modi and Adityanath.