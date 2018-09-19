United Nations sacks Indian over sexual misconduct

Senior United Nations official Ravi Karkara has been fired from his post for sexual misconduct after his younger male colleagues charged him. Karkara’s job was to promote gender equality and youth partnerships. Karkara is an Indian national and he was removed from his office after an investigation proved him guilty after nearly 15 months.

A statement released on September 17 by executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, noted that the investigation of the allegations against Karkara found him guilty of sexual misconduct and the UN is ready to work with law enforcement agencies for any further investigations.

“Although UN Women does not have the authority to prosecute, the UN is guided by its obligation to bring credible allegations of criminal conduct to the attention of the relevant national authorities,” read the statement.

According to reports, Karkara was suspended last year with full pay after a 23-page complaint was filed against him in June 2017 by a policy advocate. The victim had alleged that Karkara had forwarded him links to adult entertainment sites and had grabbed his privates through his pants at a hotel room.

“The decision is a relief for me and other victims. I hope a police investigation will now follow and there will be justice for those affected,” said Muhammad Junaid Mandoori, a victim of Karkara to the Guardian.