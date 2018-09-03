Varalaxmi Sarathkumar comes down hard on paid reviewers

Varu Sarathkumar is one of the busiest Tamil actresses. She has left her mark as a character-driven actress and hasn't fallen in line for the usual clichéd, typical heroine roles. She had Echarikkai release recently and the film met with decent reviews. Varu has big films like Sandakozhi 2, Sarkar and Maari 2 lined up to release in the coming months, along with many other mid-level and smaller films.

Varu sent out an elaborate press statement on Sunday morning, in which she launched a scathing attack on paid reviewers with an agenda. She emphasised that it is very difficult for small films like Echarikkai to survive unless the audience patronises them.

"First and foremost I would like to thank my wonderful audience for having supported a small film like #Echarikkai. Thank you for watching it in a theatre and giving us an amazingly positive response. The movie did not have huge stars, a famous music director, a big budget or even a fancy producer which makes a movie a sure shot hit due to all the publicity it gets. But #Echarikkai had people who worked hard with great conviction and who produced a lovely film with a message that money isn't everything. Thanks to the few reviewers who did their job, gave us an honest review and appreciated the film.

Paid reviews apparently are the new thing which I just got to know now, how if you don't pay them, they will write a crappy review. And then of course there are reviewers who work for certain artists only and choose to attack the actor in the film, and instead of reviewing the film reviews the makeup he/she has worn. Apologies for that, because the movie was shot a year and half back and I'm humble enough to say that I'm still learning my ways in the industry.

With the amount of politics that goes on between a small distributor and big ones it's obvious who the better screens go to. So many games and the only people to lose here are the people behind a true and honest film called #Echarikkai.

I write this so that more films don't get affected by all this nonsense. I urge and plead with the audiences to not base your opinion on film reviews, please go watch a film big or small and make your own decision. Only you can Save Cinema. There are amazing movies being made, don't be star-struck, go support small films as well. They need you more than the giants in the industry. You are the only chance they have to succeed in their lives. Be their ticket to success and happiness.

Thank you to everyone who still reviews movies honestly. It makes me genuinely happy when a small film does really well because of the audience. To the other reviewers thank you anyway, God bless you too. Heartfelt thanks to all those fans of mine who have chosen to love me in every role that I do. I promise you, reviews or no reviews, I will continue to work hard and surprise you. Muuahhh love you all..!"

Phew, quite a frank vent of her expressions!