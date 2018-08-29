Watch out Mumbai Police, Netflix is winning this social media game

We unquestionably are living in a digital era. In fact, the urban population are more netizens than citizens! No wonder entities from various spheres including the country's police forces are resorting to more effective social media communication. Take Mumbai Police for example. We are absolute fans of whoever brainstorms memes for them! This one, for instance, is on point.
Or, THIS!
From the momo challenge to the kiki challenge, from traffic rules to children's right, every other relevant subject has aptly found a place on their Twitter handle.
But hey, we've another player here! Our favourite chillin' destination Netflix is stirring up quite a storm on their Instagram and Twitter handles!
Friendly reminder.
In fact, not all of their memes are for their own promotional purpose! Netflix sure gets the vibe of youth correct.
This last week is making me weak.
Unless you're living under a rock, you'd know that two back to back original series of Netflix i.e. Sacred Games and Ghoul were quite well received. Oh, and both starred Radhika Apte! Netflix Instagram almost had a hilarious makeover as they keep putting out choicest of Radhika memes! In fact, have you read their new bio?
We simply can't get enough of this particular humour.
Radhika made this poster herself.
We had a crush so intense, we wrote her multiple letters. #TATBILB
And this! This takes the cake.
The puns are always intended! Let us know who you like more.