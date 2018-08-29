Watch out Mumbai Police, Netflix is winning this social media game

We unquestionably are living in a digital era. In fact, the urban population are more netizens than citizens! No wonder entities from various spheres including the country's police forces are resorting to more effective social media communication. Take Mumbai Police for example. We are absolute fans of whoever brainstorms memes for them! This one, for instance, is on point.

What’s a well kept hair without a head anyways! #WearAHelmet pic.twitter.com/BpTwouKfKu — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 26, 2018

Or, THIS!

If fraudsters made a comedy movie, ponzi scheme would be their biggest joke! Just laugh them off #StarringAwareness pic.twitter.com/AeXDQ4KQSu — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 23, 2018

From the momo challenge to the kiki challenge, from traffic rules to children's right, every other relevant subject has aptly found a place on their Twitter handle.

Food For Thought- How about interacting with us on the widely know #Dial100 than on unknown numbers, to beat the challengers in their own game! #NoNoMoMo #MomoChallenge pic.twitter.com/MJTnGNMV44 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 18, 2018

But hey, we've another player here! Our favourite chillin' destination Netflix is stirring up quite a storm on their Instagram and Twitter handles!

Friendly reminder. A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Jun 22, 2018 at 3:00am PDT

In fact, not all of their memes are for their own promotional purpose! Netflix sure gets the vibe of youth correct.

This last week is making me weak. A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on May 1, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

Unless you're living under a rock, you'd know that two back to back original series of Netflix i.e. Sacred Games and Ghoul were quite well received. Oh, and both starred Radhika Apte! Netflix Instagram almost had a hilarious makeover as they keep putting out choicest of Radhika memes! In fact, have you read their new bio?

We simply can't get enough of this particular humour.

Radhika made this poster herself. A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Aug 27, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

And this! This takes the cake.

Pad Man is now streaming and we're not just saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 28, 2018

The puns are always intended! Let us know who you like more.