Wife of Martyred soldier Ravinder Sambyal joins the army as a lieutenant

Neeru Sambyal, the wife of late army personnel Ravinder Sambyal, has joined the Indian army as a lieutenant after successfully completing a training of 49 weeks. Ravinder martyred in his regiment in Kashmir, in 2015. The couple was only into the second year of their marriage, having tied the knot in April 2013. But instead of losing out to grief, Neeru, the mother to one daughter, decided to rightly supersede her husband.

Samba(J&K): Neeru Sambyal, wife of army personnel Ravinder Sambyal(who lost his life in 2015) joins army,says 'Was depressed after his death, but my daughter was my motivation&so I decided to join army& today I am a lieutenant. You really have to be mentally strong to be in army' pic.twitter.com/rfxW8bujIZ — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2018

"I was married to Lt Riflemen Ravinder Singh Sambyal in April 2013. My husband was in the infantry. It was really difficult to accept the reality after he got martyred. But for me, my daughter is my inspiration. I never wanted her to feel the absence of her father and wished to fill for both roles, of a father and mother. That's the motivation that helped me complete the 49 weeks of training. I got commissioned on 8th September 2018. Being in army one has to be mentally strong as there are times when one has to face situations where physical strength won't matter much." she told ANI.

On the way, she has received sound support from her family who take pride in her exemplary decision.

"I am very happy and proud of her achievement. I did whatever it took to support her. Her maternal family also deserves credit for the same. It was my daughter's choice to join the army. Initially, it was a little difficult for us to accept her decision but after consultations, we decided to support her wholeheartedly in achieving her dreams. During her journey of becoming an officer, Commanding Officer of my late son-in-law also provided great support," her father Darshan Singh Slathia said.

More power to the woman who chose the battleground over the comfort of home!