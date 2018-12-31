2019 will be a year of tremendous energies, benevolence, goodwill and drastic changes, predicts Ganesha

New Year brings with it a truckload of hopes, dreams and desires. And, with these a bunch of new resolutions and challenges. Now, we are all eagerly awaiting the new year. Raise your hands if you’ve already planned your schedules for the next year. But, what will the new year bring with it?

Brace yourselves people because this new year will not only bring in a lot of hopes but the year 2019 will also be a year of tremendous energies, benevolence, goodwill and drastic changes. That’s a whopping lot of things to happen. But, the crazy demands of lives may exceed our so-called capacity to withstand them. That’s not very promising, is it? But don’t worry, stuff will still be chill. People will start experiencing this big bang impact in their lives right from the beginning of 2019, and the same would continue to affect their lives throughout the year.

Let’s have a quick look at what the planetary movements are gonna be like. And, obviously the impact of that, duh! The transit of Saturn and Ketu in Sagittarius may bring in some sweeping changes from mid-March 2019. These shadow planets are capable of doing major good or bad to the people. Well, let’s hope all’s good! Post mid-March, people may feel like changing their lifestyles entirely. Yo, a cool upside to this is the fact that they’ll end up discovering and tapping into hidden talents and resources they were unaware of till date. During this entire period till the 10th of September 2019, there will be heightened levels of disturbance and unrest in the public psyche (ouch!). It will be a forceful period, sure, but if all that energy is used properly, trust us, this can take your lives to the next level of progress.

Also, this entire period indicates a volatile political and financial scenario. Not to forget some major fluctuations as well. Such mad instability may also affect the social structure. While Jupiter's transit will totally deepen people’s interest in knowledge, philosophical, and perhaps religious matters, it can also blind them to their immoderate behaviour. So, be wary of what and how you behave, fellas. Religious issues will heighten the public sentiments. TBH, that’s always the case, but fingers crossed, things should not go out of control. Deep transformations in the financial system will be also underway during this phase.

In the period between the 7th of May and the 10th of September, the transiting Mars and Rahu can make people reckless, stubborn, self-righteous, and blind to practicalities. Now, that’s risky stuff. The good part is that this period can produce tremendous energy and if channelized properly, it will defo bring some unexpected and awesome positive results.

Deception and lies will for sure create misunderstandings which can be really difficult to clarify. Hence, guys, please act wisely and patiently in the period between April and September 2019. Some revelations could be dramatic and misleading (ooh!). It could be difficult to pinpoint what is wrong or why. Also, stay extremely careful, in fact, be warned while making major financial decisions. Do not fall prey to fake promotional schemes. Just don’t!

The period between mid-September 2019 until the end of the year 2019 will gradually clear the clouds of confusion and instability. We can only see good news post this. There’s gonna be a hell lot of opportunities to make dreams a reality. Visions backed by practical work and planning will allow a new and better order to emerge from the rubbles. Be creative and never shy away from your imagination. What’s more? There’s gonna be charity, money gains, peace, and rainbows and unicorns!