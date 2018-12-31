image
Monday, December 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

2019 will be a year of tremendous energies, benevolence, goodwill and drastic changes, predicts Ganesha

Other

2019 will be a year of tremendous energies, benevolence, goodwill and drastic changes, predicts Ganesha

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   December 31 2018, 6.35 pm
back
2019AstrobuzznewsOtherYearly Overview
nextYear Ender 2018: MJ Akbar, Vinod Dua and other celebs from non entertainment world who faced the heat of #MeToo
ALSO READ

Twinkle Khanna will give up her rosy glasses in the coming year, predicts Ganesha

Ratan Tata has had a glorious past; will he continue to shine in the years to come? Ganesha speaks

Sonali Bendre may suffer a delay in achieving the desired good health in 2019, predicts Ganesha