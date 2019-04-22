Ahead of Meghan Markle’s due date, her mother Doria Ragland arrives in London

The royal family successor, Prince Harry, and his better half Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby, and preparations for the same have kick-started in full swing. Amid all the excitement, we hear that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, has reached London. A report in Entertainment Tonight suggests that Doria has arrived all the way from Los Angeles, ahead of the birth of her first grandchild and the royal baby. Earlier, Doria had expressed her elation on the same through an official press statement.
The statement read, “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.” Well, unlike her father Thomas, Meghan has always shared a good relationship with her mother. Doria, who is a social worker and a yoga instructor in L.A, was the only member of Meghan’s family to attend her wedding. She had also accompanied Meghan for her first royal hosting event in the month of September. A source close to the royals had revealed that Meghan is ‘enjoying her pregnancy and anticipating the days ahead.’
View this post on Instagram
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
The insider stated, “It is such a happy and exciting time for Meghan. She looks absolutely radiant and is taking each day at a time. She is looking forward to becoming a mother.” While the birth will take place at any point of time now, fans won’t exactly come to know when Baby Sussex will be born. Reason being, the Dutch and Duchess of Sussex recently announced that, unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, they won’t be posing for the media for the newborn outside the hospital immediately after he/she is born. However, they will disclose the photos on a much later date. A source told ET, “Meghan Markle does not want the pressure of having to pose on the steps for the cameras so soon after the childbirth.”