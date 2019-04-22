Ahead of Meghan Markle’s due date, her mother Doria Ragland arrives in London

Divya Ramnani April 22 2019, 4.48 pm April 22 2019, 4.48 pm

The royal family successor, Prince Harry, and his better half Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby, and preparations for the same have kick-started in full swing. Amid all the excitement, we hear that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, has reached London. A report in Entertainment Tonight suggests that Doria has arrived all the way from Los Angeles, ahead of the birth of her first grandchild and the royal baby. Earlier, Doria had expressed her elation on the same through an official press statement.

The statement read, “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.” Well, unlike her father Thomas, Meghan has always shared a good relationship with her mother. Doria, who is a social worker and a yoga instructor in L.A, was the only member of Meghan’s family to attend her wedding. She had also accompanied Meghan for her first royal hosting event in the month of September. A source close to the royals had revealed that Meghan is ‘enjoying her pregnancy and anticipating the days ahead.’

The insider stated, “It is such a happy and exciting time for Meghan. She looks absolutely radiant and is taking each day at a time. She is looking forward to becoming a mother.” While the birth will take place at any point of time now, fans won’t exactly come to know when Baby Sussex will be born. Reason being, the Dutch and Duchess of Sussex recently announced that, unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, they won’t be posing for the media for the newborn outside the hospital immediately after he/she is born. However, they will disclose the photos on a much later date. A source told ET, “Meghan Markle does not want the pressure of having to pose on the steps for the cameras so soon after the childbirth.”