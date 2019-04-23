image
  3. Other
New Prince Louis photos taken by mum Kate Middleton to mark his first birthday

Other

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share adorable pictures of their son

Happy Prince Louis gives a beaming smile in the photos taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

back
Buckingham PalaceKate MiddletonKensington PalacePrince GeorgePrince LouisPrince WilliamPrincess CharlotteThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
nextAhead of Meghan Markle’s due date, her mother Doria Ragland arrives in London

within