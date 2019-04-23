Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share adorable pictures of their son

With his knitted sweater, smart white collar and neatly parted hair, birthday boy Prince Louis looks a real chip off the old block. The rosy-cheeked royal, who turns one on Tuesday, giggles as he gets covered in greenery while crawling about in the garden, proudly showing off his two little front teeth. These adorable photographs taken by his mum Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, have been released by the Royal Family as they celebrate Louis’ first birthday.
The youngster, who is the third and youngest child of Kate, 37, and Prince William, 36, is pictured playing in the grounds of the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, in photographs taken earlier this month. In two of the photos, Louis’s rosy cheeks match his red jumper.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share these new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈 The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
In the third, he is wearing a blue jumper with a dog motif and looks more serious – though there is still the hint of a smile from the playful prince.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday Prince Louis! 🎉 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share this new photograph of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow.
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
The mischievous energy in these snaps is typical of the tireless tot, who loves to play with big brother George, five, and sister Charlotte, three. A royal source said: “He is the most delightful boy, always happy and smiling. He is adored by all the family, especially his big brother and sister.” In March, Kate revealed that Louis, then about 11 months old, was an active child. She told a fellow parent during a visit to a children’s centre: “He just wants to pull himself up all the time. He’s got these little walkers and is bombing around on them.”
A photo released soon after Louis was born showed him being cuddled by Charlotte on her third birthday when he was only about a week old. In November, Kate said during a visit to Leicester University: “Louis is getting bigger. I can’t believe he’s seven months. He’s getting a big boy.” Sporting his usual big grin, the prince was last pictured about four months ago with his family for their official Christmas card.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
The little prince, whose full name is Louis Arthur Charles, is fifth in line to the throne. And yesterday the sixth in line, his uncle Prince Harry, released some snaps of his own on the Instagram page he launched this month with wife Meghan.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but everyday #earthday
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
They marked Earth Day by sharing eight snaps showcasing their passion for the environment, including the pair pictured in Rotorua, New Zealand, last year.