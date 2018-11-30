Arunachal Pradesh's Governor flies a critical, pregnant patient in his own chopper

Arunachal Pradesh's Governor, Brig BD Mishra (Retd), is being hailed a hero in his region. The governor was attending the ‘Maitree Diwas’ in Tawang, on Wednesday. The Governor overheard a conversation between Chief Minister Pema Khandu and a local MLA who was informing Khandu that a pregnant patient was in a critical condition, but there was no helicopter service between Guwahati and Tawang for the next three days. Governor Mishra then sprung into action and offered his own chopper to ferry the lady and her husband to a hospital in Itanagar.

Unfortunately, upon refuelling at Tezpur, the chopper developed a technical snag. Mishra then requisitioned an Indian Air Force helicopter to deliver the patient to her final destination. The Governor then went a step ahead and arranged for a lady gynaecologist and an ambulance at the Raj Bhawan helipad at Itanagar to take the pregnant patient to the hospital. The distance between Tawang and Itanagar is over 200 kms/15 hours by road; by air, it is around two hours.

The patient was then operated upon and delivered her baby after a successful C-Section. Brig BD Mishra (Retd) then returned to his duties, but not before wishing luck to the young couple and the newborn.

Whoever said humanity was dead?