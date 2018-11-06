Baba Ramdev may have joined the ‘Jeans Pool’ but he once dissed all who wore it

Baba Ramdev Ki Jai Ho! The yogi turned businessman who boasts of a multi crore empire selling Ayurveda and swadesi FMCG products has now moved into the field of apparel and brands for casual clothing should be very, very scared. Because while most brands cater to urban and semi-urban Indian set ups, Baba’s brand is looking to impress Bharat. Apparently while the original cost of the line is Rs 7,000, the inaugural price has been set at Rs1100 only. But the fun part is that not so long ago Baba was very much against western clothing.

Babaji launching jeans.

Few years back Babaji was against jeans.

But now it's all about money! pic.twitter.com/0JyPTfFJcX

— Desi Joker (@_dontbeserious) November 5, 2018

Now! The clothing line Patanjali Pradhan is doing just that; offering denims and T’s, affordable options, to 'brand freaks'. Wow, now isn't that something! Patanjali Ayurved plans to open around 100 outlets of Paridhan by the end of this fiscal. The firm aims Rs1,000 crore business in FY20. Baba has introduced three brands, Livfit, Aastha and Sanskar, and plans to target people across all age groups. “It would also be available online by next year. We are working on it,” said the Baba. While Sanskar would be a range of menswear, Aastha is a women’s brand and Livfit would have a range of sportswear and Yoga dresses.