Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have treated royal fans to a number of adorable and arty shots of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. But none of the pictures revealed the one thing many people really wanted to know - has the little royal inherited his dad Prince Harry's hair colour? He was wearing a hat in the first photos, and the Mother's Day photo the couple shared on Instagram showed just his feet. The Father's Day post had been filtered so the colours were not correct. But now an expert has looked back at the snaps to 'reveal' the true colour.

Jordan Lloyd, of Dynamichrome, which specialises in high fidelity colour reconstruction believes the little royal won't get Harry's hair. His analysis, which looks at the tonal values of the snaps, shows that Archie's hair will probably be brown. He told the Star Online, “Looking at this photograph, we can see that Archie’s hair is very fair, and hair in babies tends to go lighter or darker for the first three years before going the other way. If I was to make a guess, we’re looking at a light blond now that may get darker with age, but given the Duchess’ mixed heritage, it is fairly unlikely that Archie’s hair will be ginger like Prince Harry’s as ginger hair is a recessive gene. I’d guess it will be brown, but only time will tell.” However, he stressed that genetics and hair colour is a very complicated subject.

While many people love Meghan and Harry's un-royal baby snaps, they have also been criticised by people who believe they should be more traditional. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, believes that royal fans are starting to get fed up with this and it won't go down well if they do something similar with his christening photos. The couple is reportedly planning a private celebration for their son as part of their wish to raise him as a "private citizen".