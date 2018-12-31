Best of 2018: Commoners who became famous overnight, thanks to the internet

Bill Gates once said, "the internet is becoming the town square for the global village of tomorrow." It is actually a crazy place to be in, where everyone meets, shares and exchanges, beyond barriers of geography, ethnicity, and culture. No wonder, 'internet sensation' is a legit term these days. Even celebrities can't overlook the cruciality of online presence to keep the buzz. And even when we talk of commoners, there are plenty of examples as to how laymen like us shot to fame (in both good and bad ways), all thanks to the internet and its reach! Let's take a quick look at commoners who shot to fame overnight this year.

# 1 The dancing uncle

Sanjeer Srivastava, a professor from Bhopal, probably had no clue that his dance at a wedding would go viral, making him an instant hit on the internet. Srivastava, who teaches at Bhopal's Bhabha Engineering Research Institute, was attending his brother-in-law's wedding in Gwalior and shook a leg at the Sangeet ceremony. We later came to know that he has been a dance enthusiast since his youth and is a regular at dance shows! It even caught the eyes of Bollywood celebrities.

I can see pure happiness on Mr #sanjeevshrivastva s face while he dances... this pure joy is what we actors & performers crave when we let loose in front of the camera, the ability to make others wanna dance just by looking at u is an acquired skill... keep the moves flowing sir. pic.twitter.com/0L3rBGOC2J — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 1, 2018

#2 The 'chai pi lo' aunty

Unless you lived under the rocks and were a recluse from the social media, one of her videos must have inevitably popped up on your feed. Somvati Mahawar uploaded a casual video offering tea to her viewers but her 'hello friends, chai pi lo' greetings immediately struck them. Her videos became such a rage that we soon saw her endorsing a popular juice brand! If that's not luck, what is?

#3 The three Virar guys

The kiki challenge had taken the internet by storm this year. We Indians love to take on such crazes, don't we? The three young guys from Mumbai's Virar thought it would be really cool to perform the Kiki challenge while onboard a running train. The video did get viral but invited further trouble. They were arrested by the police and we read they were asked to clean the rail station for the next three days...oops!

#4 The little Bumrah fan

If Cricket is a religion, it has the most committed devotees. Remember Sudhir Kumar Chaudhury, Sachin Tendulkar's biggest fan who would attend all of his home matches without fail? There are chances, he was a Cricket freak right from his childhood. This year, a 5-year-old little Pakistani boy trying to copy Indian bowler Jaspreet Bumrah's bowling went viral for all right reasons. An overwhelmed Bumrah responded to it on Twitter as well.