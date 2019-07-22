Soheib Ahsan July 22 2019, 10.49 pm July 22 2019, 10.49 pm

Tragic deaths often happen in cases where people pass away doing what they love. Although it's easy for the audience to raise a respectful toast to such people, its a different story for those who are the victims of such ordeals. Stand-up comedian Manjunath Naidu was a recent victim to a similar situation. The 36-year-old was performing on stage in Dubai. During the performance, he mentioned suffering from anxiety and sat down on a bench. Immediately after this, he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. Unfortunately, his audience did not react as they should have, thinking that this was all part of the performance.

His friend, Miqdaad Dohadwala, who is also a comedian, said, "He was the last act in the line-up. He went on stage and was making people laugh with his stories. He was talking about his father and family. And then he got into a story of how he suffers from anxiety. And a minute into the story he collapsed. People thought it was part of the act. They took it as a joke as he was talking about anxiety and then collapsed." He also revealed that the paramedics who arrived later could not revive him. Naidu was born in Abu Dhabi and later shifted to Dubai. Revealing that Naidu's parents were no more and that he had a brother, Dohadwala said, "His parents passed away and he has a brother but no relatives here. All in the arts and comedy circle are his family." Manjunath was cremated on Sunday morning.

His friend Grace Chang thanked him for everything saying, "Manjunath Naidu my partner, one of the most amazing standup comedian, incredible improviser, and great person with a big heart, has passed away on stage, doing what he loves best, making people laugh. Right up to his last moment, I and many others thought it was an act. He had a cardiac arrest during the performance ... he was surrounded by a great audience, loved ones including Salman Qureshi, Mohamed Rushdi Rafeek, Miqdaad Dohadwala, and many others including myself. He will be in our memory as Mango, and as the man who touched the lives of countless people. He changed my life and I became a comedian and improviser that he thought I was meant to be."