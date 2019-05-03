Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi, Virender Sehwag, Abhishek Bachchan express concern

Odisha is currently in a state of tragedy as an extremely severe cyclone, named Cyclone Fani, hit the state on Thursday. As heavy rain battered the state, large areas are submerged in water and the storm even led to landfalls in the state. Reports suggest that over 11 lakh people from 15 different Odisha districts have already been evacuated to various cyclone shelters, including schools and other government buildings. Prayers for the Cyclone Fani victims have been pouring in from all over the country, including some of the prominent celebrities tweeting about it.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sports stars like Virender Sehwag and even Bollywood celebrities, renowned personalities have expressed their concern and dismay on the horrifying situation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged his party people in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal to provide a heads up to the surrounding localities of the approaching danger. He concluded with some words of motivation and strength assuring that the ‘danger will soon pass’.
Harbhajan Singh extended his prayers for the safety of the people.
His former cricket colleague Virender Sehwag also didn’t step back when it came to wishing their safety.
Next, comes Abhishek Bachchan, who was among the first ones to post about Fani cyclone.
Mithali Raj put up a lengthy message and stated that she hopes appropriate measures have been taken already to ensure zero casualties since people were already warned about the approaching danger. She added that it would be ‘terrible’ to lose people to the danger everyone knew was approaching.
Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, advised the people to keep the ‘emergency numbers’ handy.
Ahead of the cyclone, PM Modi tweeted saying that he had the officials in the state to provide all sorts of possible assistance to the people. He extended his wishes for everyone’s safety and wellbeing.
Our prayers are with the people of Odisha, we wish them all the strength!