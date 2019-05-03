Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi, Virender Sehwag, Abhishek Bachchan express concern

Darshana Devi May 03 2019, 12.50 pm May 03 2019, 12.50 pm

Odisha is currently in a state of tragedy as an extremely severe cyclone, named Cyclone Fani, hit the state on Thursday. As heavy rain battered the state, large areas are submerged in water and the storm even led to landfalls in the state. Reports suggest that over 11 lakh people from 15 different Odisha districts have already been evacuated to various cyclone shelters, including schools and other government buildings. Prayers for the Cyclone Fani victims have been pouring in from all over the country, including some of the prominent celebrities tweeting about it.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sports stars like Virender Sehwag and even Bollywood celebrities, renowned personalities have expressed their concern and dismay on the horrifying situation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged his party people in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal to provide a heads up to the surrounding localities of the approaching danger. He concluded with some words of motivation and strength assuring that the ‘danger will soon pass’.

Here’s Rahul Gandi’s tweet:

As #CycloneFani approaches, I urge Congress workers in Odisha, Andhra & West Bengal to warn people in their surrounding areas of the approaching danger & to help those in need. Stay safe. This danger will soon pass. You are in my thoughts & prayers tonight🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2019

Harbhajan Singh extended his prayers for the safety of the people.

Here’s his tweet:

Prayers are with you all Odisha 🙏🙏 #CycloneFani — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 3, 2019

His former cricket colleague Virender Sehwag also didn’t step back when it came to wishing their safety.

Take a look at Virender’s tweet here:

Prayers for everyone’s safety. May we have the strength to endure this. Jai Jagannnath 🙏🏼 #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/QNedFWs6fV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 3, 2019

Next, comes Abhishek Bachchan, who was among the first ones to post about Fani cyclone.

Here’s Abhishek’s tweet:

Prayers for all in the path of #CycloneFani. Stay safe. 🙏 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 3, 2019

Mithali Raj put up a lengthy message and stated that she hopes appropriate measures have been taken already to ensure zero casualties since people were already warned about the approaching danger. She added that it would be ‘terrible’ to lose people to the danger everyone knew was approaching.

Check out Mithali’s tweet here:

#CycloneFani hits Odisha today. I hope the authorities are prepared & measures have been taken to ensure zero casualty. It would be terrible to lose our people to a danger we knew was about to befall us. Hope the media reports the developments as they happen. My prayers with NE. — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 3, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, advised the people to keep the ‘emergency numbers’ handy.

Here’s the actor’s tweet:

Prayers for the safety of everyone in the area that could be affected by #CycloneFani 🙏🏽 Stay safe & keep the emergency numbers handy. #GodBless — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 3, 2019

Ahead of the cyclone, PM Modi tweeted saying that he had the officials in the state to provide all sorts of possible assistance to the people. He extended his wishes for everyone’s safety and wellbeing.

Here's PM Modi's tweet:

Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2019

Our prayers are with the people of Odisha, we wish them all the strength!